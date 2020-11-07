 Skip to main content
School menus for Nov. 9-13
School menus for Nov. 9-13

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov. 9

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, romaine lettuce, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, Rice Krispy treat, milk.

Wednesday: Garlic french bread, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, baby carrots, oatmeal cream pie, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, baked Cheetos, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: UBR cookie; meatloaf with macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Pancakes; Thanksgiving dinner.

Wednesday: Egg taco; cheeseburger and chips.

Thursday: Cornbread muffin; chicken noodle casserole.

Friday: Cinnamon roll; pizza.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Banana bread; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, green beans.

Thursday: Breakfast crispito; tacos, breadstick, corn.

Friday: Donuts; turkey wrap, cookie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; pepperoni or cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick

Tuesday: Long john; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Pancake stick; turkey sub, sun chips, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Taco, corn, tropical fruit, cinnamon roll.

Friday: Bagel; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli/carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Cheese omelets; pizza.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; crispito.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuits; chicken fried steak.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; pulled pork.

Friday: Strudel bars; hamburger or cheeseburger.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, juice, milk; assorted pizzas, hot vegetable, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, juice, milk; sloppy joe on a whole grain bun, seasoned corn, strawberry cup, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, whole grain toast, juice, milk; chef’s choice, chef salad.

Thursday: Peaches and cream yogurt parfait, milk; chicken tenders, loaded mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, milk.

Friday: Assorted cereal, juice or fruit, milk; chicken fillet sandwich, lettuce and tomato, pear cup, goldfish crackers, chef salad.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: French toast sticks; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, pears.

Tuesday: Muffins and yogurt; tater tot casserole, dinner roll, green beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Parfaits; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mandarin oranges.

Friday: Cereal; toast hamburgers, chips, baked beans, peaches.











