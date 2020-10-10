 Skip to main content
School menus for Oct. 12-16
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 12

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog/chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, apple juice, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Deli ham sandwich, dragon punch, peaches, Oreo cookies, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; macaroni and cheese.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; mini corn dogs.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese sandwich; breaded pork patty.

Thursday: Stuffed pretzel; crispitos.

Friday: Pancakes; hamburger.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Banana bar; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; macaroni and cheese, corn bread.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; meatball sub.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; tacos, breadstick.

Friday: Donuts; turkey wraps, chips.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; pepperoni or cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Donuts; chicken sandwich, tater tots, orange wedges, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and ham; nacho supreme, peas, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; pork chop patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Sausage and hash browns; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Sausage biscuit; taco or chicken fajita, Spanish rice.

Tuesday: Breakfast casserole; meal in a bowl.

Wednesday: French toast sticks; sloppy joes, french fries.

Thursday: Combo bars; chicken alfredo, corn.

Friday: Breakfast burrito; hamburger or cheeseburger, chips.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Cherry frudel, juice and milk; sweet and sour chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, juice, milk; chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, juice, milk; chicken and waffles, hot cinnamon apples, baby carrots and ranch, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt parfaits, juice, milk; garlic cheese french bread pizza, marinara cup, green beans, cantaloupe, milk.

Friday: Mini cinnamon cream cheese bagels, juice, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tri tater, sliced pears.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Pop tarts; chicken nuggets, fries, baked beans, pears.

Tuesday: Banana bread; beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Parfaits; taco burger, tater tots, corn, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal/toast; shrimp poppers, hush puppies; mixed vegetables, applesauce.

