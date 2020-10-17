 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for Oct. 19-23
View Comments

School menus for Oct. 19-23

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 19

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage, tri tater, mandarin oranges, dragon punch, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, blueberries, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots, pears, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, carrots, peaches, fruit juice, Rice Krispy treat, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: French toast; sloppy joes.

Wednesday: Eggs, sausage and toast; grilled chicken.

Thursday: Apple filled churro; pizza.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; chicken fajita, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Mexi raider burger, chips.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Muffin; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Long john; taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: French toast sticks; grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot and celery sticks, apple slices.

Thursday: Smores; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Oatmeal; deli ham or turkey.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; chicken fajita.

Wednesday: Apple strudel bars; buttercrust sandwich.

Thursday: Choice of bagel; mini corn dogs, french fries.

Friday: Cheese omelet; chili, breadsticks.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans, dill pickles, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Dutch waffles, homemade blueberry sauce, whipped cream, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken rice bowl, oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk.

Wednesday: Southwest egg and cheese breakfast sliders, juice, milk; turkey bacon ranch sliders, sidewinder fries, sliced pears, milk.

Thursday: Cereal bar, peach cup, milk; calzone with marinara cup, applesauce, teddy grahams, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; chicken legs, mashed potatoes, peas, apricots.

Tuesday: Cherry frudel; lasagna rolls, California vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Cereal/toast; turkey hoagies, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News