School menus for Oct. 19-23

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 19
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage, tri tater, mandarin oranges, dragon punch, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, blueberries, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots, pears, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, carrots, peaches, fruit juice, Rice Krispy treat, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza; popcorn chicken.
Tuesday: French toast; sloppy joes.
Wednesday: Eggs, sausage and toast; grilled chicken.
Thursday: Apple filled churro; pizza.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; chicken fajita, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Mexi raider burger, chips.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Muffin; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Long john; taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot and celery sticks, apple slices.
Thursday: Smores; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Oatmeal; deli ham or turkey.
Tuesday: A+ biscuit; chicken fajita.
Wednesday: Apple strudel bars; buttercrust sandwich.
Thursday: Choice of bagel; mini corn dogs, french fries.
Friday: Cheese omelet; chili, breadsticks.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans, dill pickles, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Dutch waffles, homemade blueberry sauce, whipped cream, juice, milk; teriyaki chicken rice bowl, oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday: Southwest egg and cheese breakfast sliders, juice, milk; turkey bacon ranch sliders, sidewinder fries, sliced pears, milk.
Thursday: Cereal bar, peach cup, milk; calzone with marinara cup, applesauce, teddy grahams, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; chicken legs, mashed potatoes, peas, apricots.
Tuesday: Cherry frudel; lasagna rolls, California vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Cereal/toast; turkey hoagies, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!