School menus for Oct. 26-30

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 26
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Beef quesadilla, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread, green beans, pears, salad mix, gripz, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, goldfish crackers, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, smile fries, blueberries, cookie, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal bar; beef sticks.
Tuesday: Banana bread; chicken alfredo.
Wednesday: Donut holes; chicken drumstick.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chili and cinnamon roll.
Friday: Dutch waffle (spider webs); mummies and critter munch.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini cinnis; hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; corn dogs, tri tater.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.
Thursday: Oatmeal round; ravioli bites.
Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Pancake stick; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Egg omelet; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedges, mandarin oranges, cookie.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; walking taco, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Mini waffles; spaghetti, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mixed fruit, tea roll.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Long john or donut; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; scalloped potatoes and ham, corn.
Wednesday: Yogurt parfait; meatball sub or rib, french fries.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Funnel cakes; pizza witches, broom sticks.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.
Tuesday: Pancakes; Philly sandwich, curly fries, corn, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Mini cinni; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.
Thursday: Stuffed bagels; quesadilla, rice, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
