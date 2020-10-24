 Skip to main content
School menus for Oct. 26-30
School menus for Oct. 26-30

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 26

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Beef quesadilla, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread, green beans, pears, salad mix, gripz, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, goldfish crackers, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, smile fries, blueberries, cookie, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Cereal bar; beef sticks.

Tuesday: Banana bread; chicken alfredo.

Wednesday: Donut holes; chicken drumstick.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chili and cinnamon roll.

Friday: Dutch waffle (spider webs); mummies and critter munch.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini cinnis; hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; corn dogs, tri tater.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.

Thursday: Oatmeal round; ravioli bites.

Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Pancake stick; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Egg omelet; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedges, mandarin oranges, cookie.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; walking taco, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Mini waffles; spaghetti, lettuce salad, peaches, breadstick.

Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mixed fruit, tea roll.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Long john or donut; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; scalloped potatoes and ham, corn.

Wednesday: Yogurt parfait; meatball sub or rib, french fries.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken noodle soup, cinnamon roll.

Friday: Funnel cakes; pizza witches, broom sticks.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Biscuits and gravy; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Pancakes; Philly sandwich, curly fries, corn, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Mini cinni; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Thursday: Stuffed bagels; quesadilla, rice, lettuce, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

