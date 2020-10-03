 Skip to main content
School menus for Oct. 5-9
School menus for Oct. 5-9

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken taquitos, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, diced peaches, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, corn, broccoli, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: No lunch served.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop tarts; calzones.

Tuesday: Apple muffin; chicken nuggets.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit; deli sub.

Thursday: Donut; turkey and mashed potatoes.

Friday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken noodle casserole.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cinna bun; scalloped potatoes and ham, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; crispitos, churros.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.

Thursday: Breakfast crispito; cavatina, garlic bread.

Friday: Donuts; pizza bar.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; burrito with cheese, lettuce salad, peanut butter sandwich, pears.

Tuesday: Turnover; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; turkey sub, chips, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, mandarin oranges, cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Pop tarts; chef’s choice.

Tuesday: Breakfast bites; pork patty or chicken patty, mashed potatoes.

Wednesday: Choice of muffins; pulled pork, french fries.

Thursday: Eggstravaganza; pizza, french fries.

Friday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; fish, macaroni and cheese, corn.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, juice milk; toasted cheese sandwich, mom’s tomato soup, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast sliders, juice milk; rotini with meat or cheese sauce, garlic breadstick, peas, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast sliders, juice, milk; cheese pizza, barbecue chicken ranch pizza (7-12 option), corn, sidekick slushie, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt cup and choice of cereal, juice, milk; wings and rings, baby carrots with ranch, fresh grapes, milk.

Friday: Mini french toast with syrup, applesauce, milk; chicken nuggets, fries, mixed fruit cup, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Apple frudel; meatballs, scalloped potatoes, peas, peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast bar; beef tips and gravy over biscuits, mashed potatoes, cooked broccoli, pineapple.

Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; hot dogs, chips, baked beans, pears.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; macaroni and cheese, tater tots, dinner roll, apricots.

Friday: Cereal and toast; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, green beans, mandarin oranges.

