School menus for Oct. 5-9

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 5
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken taquitos, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, diced peaches, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, corn, broccoli, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: No lunch served.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop tarts; calzones.
Tuesday: Apple muffin; chicken nuggets.
Wednesday: Sausage biscuit; deli sub.
Thursday: Donut; turkey and mashed potatoes.
Friday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken noodle casserole.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cinna bun; scalloped potatoes and ham, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; crispitos, churros.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.
Thursday: Breakfast crispito; cavatina, garlic bread.
Friday: Donuts; pizza bar.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; burrito with cheese, lettuce salad, peanut butter sandwich, pears.
Tuesday: Turnover; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; turkey sub, chips, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, mandarin oranges, cookie.
Friday: French toast sticks; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Pop tarts; chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Breakfast bites; pork patty or chicken patty, mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Choice of muffins; pulled pork, french fries.
Thursday: Eggstravaganza; pizza, french fries.
Friday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; fish, macaroni and cheese, corn.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, juice milk; toasted cheese sandwich, mom’s tomato soup, pears, milk.
Tuesday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast sliders, juice milk; rotini with meat or cheese sauce, garlic breadstick, peas, Jell-O with fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast sliders, juice, milk; cheese pizza, barbecue chicken ranch pizza (7-12 option), corn, sidekick slushie, milk.
Thursday: Yogurt cup and choice of cereal, juice, milk; wings and rings, baby carrots with ranch, fresh grapes, milk.
Friday: Mini french toast with syrup, applesauce, milk; chicken nuggets, fries, mixed fruit cup, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Apple frudel; meatballs, scalloped potatoes, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Breakfast bar; beef tips and gravy over biscuits, mashed potatoes, cooked broccoli, pineapple.
Wednesday: Bagel with cream cheese; hot dogs, chips, baked beans, pears.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; macaroni and cheese, tater tots, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, green beans, mandarin oranges.
