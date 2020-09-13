 Skip to main content
School menus for Sept. 14-18
School menus for Sept. 14-18

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 14

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, treat, carrots, fruit cup, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools Monday: Fiestada, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, veggie beans, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, peas, oven fries, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Garlic french bread, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; pepperoni pizza.

Tuesday: Cereal; grilled chicken sandwich.

Wednesday: Apple cinnamon muffins; meatloaf and macaroni and cheese.

Thursday: Donut; orange chicken.

Friday: Cereal bar; mini corn dogs.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Cinna bun; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; cavatina, garlic bread.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Whole grain muffin; quesadilla.

Friday: Donuts; turkey wraps, chips, cookie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast bar; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedge, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; taco Tuesday, corn, pears, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; turkey sub, sun chips, watermelon, oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Hash brown and sausage; barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk; meatball sub with marinara cup, tri tater, strawberry applesauce, milk; junior high/high school option – Chinese chicken salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice, milk; homemade chicken tortilla soup or homemade chicken noodle soup, mozzarella bread stick, french banana, milk; junior high/high school option – Chinese chicken salad.

Wednesday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, fruit, juice, milk; hamburger pizza, seasoned corn, applesauce, milk; junior high/high school option – Chinese chicken salad.

Thursday: Blueberry banana breakfast parfait, fruit, juice, milk; Knight fried chicken bowl, fresh grapes, milk; junior high/high school option – Chinese chicken salad.

Friday: Pancake on a stick, fruit, juice, milk; chicken and waffles, hot cinnamon apples, peaches, milk; junior high/high school option – Chinese chicken salad.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Stuffed bagel; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Pop tarts; lasagna rolls, California vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Parfaits; pizza burger, tater tots, green beans, pears.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; quesadilla, rice, lettuce, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

