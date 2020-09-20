School menus for Sept. 21-25

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 21
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, fruit, cheese stick, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage, tri potato, diced pears, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, corn, diced peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito, veggie beans, green beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Yogurt, string cheese, cini mini, baby carrots, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar with smilies; popcorn chicken.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; cheeseburger.
Wednesday: Omellete sandwich; hot ham and cheese.
Thursday: Mini pancakes; beefsticks and scalloped potatoes.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Banana bread; breakfast for lunch.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; chicken fajita breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Dutch waffle; tacos, breadstick.
Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips, cookie.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; pepperoni or cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; chicken sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Egg omelet; nacho supreme, peas, carrots, watermelon, oatmeal cookie.
Thursday: Turnover; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit, juice and milk; crispito, broccoli and cheese sauce, curly fries, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice and milk; walking taco, salsa, shredded lettuce, pears, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.
Wednesday: Sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, fruit and milk; pizza, seasoned green beans, applesauce cup, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.
Thursday: Yogurt and cereal, fruit and milk; chicken alfredo, broccoli, fruit, garlic breadstick, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.
Friday: Bagel and cream cheese stick, fruit and milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; barbecue ribs, french fries, corn, pears.
Tuesday: Waffles; teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, peaches.
Thursday: Cherry frudel; walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, mandarin oranges.
