 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for Sept. 21-25
View Comments
editor's pick

School menus for Sept. 21-25

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 21

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, fruit, cheese stick, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes, sausage, tri potato, diced pears, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, corn, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, veggie beans, green beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt, string cheese, cini mini, baby carrots, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar with smilies; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; cheeseburger.

Wednesday: Omellete sandwich; hot ham and cheese.

Thursday: Mini pancakes; beefsticks and scalloped potatoes.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Banana bread; breakfast for lunch.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; chicken fajita breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; tacos, breadstick.

Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips, cookie.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza; pepperoni or cheese pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; chicken sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Egg omelet; nacho supreme, peas, carrots, watermelon, oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Turnover; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit, juice and milk; crispito, broccoli and cheese sauce, curly fries, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice and milk; walking taco, salsa, shredded lettuce, pears, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.

Wednesday: Sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, fruit and milk; pizza, seasoned green beans, applesauce cup, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.

Thursday: Yogurt and cereal, fruit and milk; chicken alfredo, broccoli, fruit, garlic breadstick, milk; junior high/high school option – Italian salad.

Friday: Bagel and cream cheese stick, fruit and milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; barbecue ribs, french fries, corn, pears.

Tuesday: Waffles; teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; hamburgers, chips, baked beans, peaches.

Thursday: Cherry frudel; walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, mandarin oranges.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News