School menus for Sept.26-Oct. 2

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 28
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Crispito with cheese sauce, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, peaches, vegetables, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, broccoli, apple juice, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, salad mix, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.
Friday: French toast sticks and sausage, syrup cup, dragon punch, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; Runzas.
Tuesday: English muffin sandwich; hot dog.
Wednesday: Mini donuts; lasagna and garlic breadstick
Thursday: Bagel and cream cheese; walking tacos.
Friday: Eggs, sausage and toast; chicken fried steak.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini pancakes; hot beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; ravioli bites, garlic toast.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; enchiladas, fiesta beans, breadstick.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; hot dog, chips.
Friday: Donuts; fiestada, cake.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Smores; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Long john; sloppy joe, french fries, orange wedges, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with ham; macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, dinner roll.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, refried beans, mixed fruit, milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, juice, milk; grilled ham and cheese, broccoli cheddar soup, mandarin oranges, milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, juice milk; pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit salad; green beans; milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.
Thursday: Peaches and cream yogurt parfait or cereal and fruit cup, milk; pulled pork on a bun, creamy coleslaw, fresh grapes, milk.
Friday: Mini pancakes with syrup, juice, milk; turkey, bacon and cheese croissant, chips, vegetable sticks and ranch, fruit, milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Mini cinni; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.
Wednesday: Long johns; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.
Thursday: French toast sticks; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, tropical fruit.
Tribune staff
