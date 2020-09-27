 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menus for Sept.26-Oct. 2
View Comments

School menus for Sept.26-Oct. 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 28

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Crispito with cheese sauce, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, peaches, vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, salad mix, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.

Friday: French toast sticks and sausage, syrup cup, dragon punch, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; Runzas.

Tuesday: English muffin sandwich; hot dog.

Wednesday: Mini donuts; lasagna and garlic breadstick

Thursday: Bagel and cream cheese; walking tacos.

Friday: Eggs, sausage and toast; chicken fried steak.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mini pancakes; hot beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; ravioli bites, garlic toast.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; enchiladas, fiesta beans, breadstick.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; hot dog, chips.

Friday: Donuts; fiestada, cake.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Smores; mini corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Long john; sloppy joe, french fries, orange wedges, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with ham; macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, dinner roll.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; chicken fajitas, refried beans, mixed fruit, milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy, juice, milk; grilled ham and cheese, broccoli cheddar soup, mandarin oranges, milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, juice milk; pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit salad; green beans; milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.

Thursday: Peaches and cream yogurt parfait or cereal and fruit cup, milk; pulled pork on a bun, creamy coleslaw, fresh grapes, milk.

Friday: Mini pancakes with syrup, juice, milk; turkey, bacon and cheese croissant, chips, vegetable sticks and ranch, fruit, milk; salad of the week – southwest chicken.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Combo bar; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Mini cinni; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.

Wednesday: Long johns; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Thursday: French toast sticks; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, tropical fruit.

Tribune staff

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News