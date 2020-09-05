School menus for Sept. 7-11

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 7
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Corn dog, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Sausage biscuit sandwich; drumstick and scalloped potatoes.
Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; sloppy joes.
Thursday: French toast; chicken noodle casserole.
Friday: Banana bread muffins; hamburger.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; meatball subs.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; mexi raider burger, chips.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; corn dogs, tri tater.
Friday: Donuts; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Pop tart; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Wednesday: Pancake stick; cheeseburger or hamburger, fries, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Donut; meatball sub, Doritos, peaches, sugar cookie.
Friday: Egg omelet; sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice, milk; grilled hotdogs on a whole grain bun, potato wedges, seasoned corn, baked beans, peach cup, milk; junior high/high school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese breadstick sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; pizza, seasoned green beans, side salad, mixed fruit cup, milk; junior high/high school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, peach cup.
Thursday: Mixed berry yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; teriyaki chicken rice bowl, oriental vegetables, assorted fresh vegetables and ranch, pineapple, milk; junior high/high school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, mandarin oranges.
Friday: Pancakes, fruit, juice and milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tri taters, buttered carrots, pears, milk; junior high/school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, pineapple.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: No school.
Tuesday: Cereal bars; enchiladas, rice, lettuce, pineapple.
Wednesday: Banana bread; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; Philly sandwich, curly fries, corn, strawberries.
Friday: Cereal/toast; pancakes, sausage patty, hash brown patty, yogurt, mixed fruit.
