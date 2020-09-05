 Skip to main content
School menus for Sept. 7-11
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 7

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Corn dog, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit sandwich; drumstick and scalloped potatoes.

Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; sloppy joes.

Thursday: French toast; chicken noodle casserole.

Friday: Banana bread muffins; hamburger.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; meatball subs.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; mexi raider burger, chips.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; corn dogs, tri tater.

Friday: Donuts; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Pop tart; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Wednesday: Pancake stick; cheeseburger or hamburger, fries, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Donut; meatball sub, Doritos, peaches, sugar cookie.

Friday: Egg omelet; sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown, apple slices, oatmeal cookie.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, juice, milk; grilled hotdogs on a whole grain bun, potato wedges, seasoned corn, baked beans, peach cup, milk; junior high/high school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese breadstick sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; pizza, seasoned green beans, side salad, mixed fruit cup, milk; junior high/high school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, peach cup.

Thursday: Mixed berry yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; teriyaki chicken rice bowl, oriental vegetables, assorted fresh vegetables and ranch, pineapple, milk; junior high/high school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, mandarin oranges.

Friday: Pancakes, fruit, juice and milk; crispy chicken sandwich, tri taters, buttered carrots, pears, milk; junior high/school option – chef’s choice entrée salad, pineapple.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Cereal bars; enchiladas, rice, lettuce, pineapple.

Wednesday: Banana bread; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; Philly sandwich, curly fries, corn, strawberries.

Friday: Cereal/toast; pancakes, sausage patty, hash brown patty, yogurt, mixed fruit.

