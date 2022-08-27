School menus for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheese quesadilla, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, applesauce, romaine lettuce, cornbread muffin, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, broccoli, mixed fruit, gripz, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, mixed vegetables, oven fries, fresh fruit, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, french fries, mixed fruit, baked beans.
Tuesday: Hoagie sandwich, harvest cheddar sun chips, applesauce/whole apple/juice box, pickles, carrots.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, strawberry cup, orange juice.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; beef sticks.
Tuesday: Combo bar; chicken and waffles.
Wednesday: Egg taco; pizza.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; pork rib sandwich.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; cavatina, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; meatball subs.
Thursday: Egg tornados; hot ham and cheese, chips.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Tornadoes; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, apple slices.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; nachos, corn, watermelon, Rice Krispie treat.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, apricots.
Tuesday: Assorted danishes; Philly, chips, green beans, pears.
Wednesday: Pop Tarts; pizza burger, tater tots, corn, peaches.
Thursday: Long Johns; chicken fajita, Spanish rice, chips and salsa, pineapple.
Friday: Cereal/toast; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed fruit.