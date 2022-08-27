 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

School menus for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheese quesadilla, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, applesauce, romaine lettuce, cornbread muffin, milk.

People are also reading…

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, broccoli, mixed fruit, gripz, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, mixed vegetables, oven fries, fresh fruit, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, french fries, mixed fruit, baked beans.

Tuesday: Hoagie sandwich, harvest cheddar sun chips, applesauce/whole apple/juice box, pickles, carrots.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, strawberry cup, orange juice.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; beef sticks.

Tuesday: Combo bar; chicken and waffles.

Wednesday: Egg taco; pizza.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; pork rib sandwich.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; cavatina, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; meatball subs.

Thursday: Egg tornados; hot ham and cheese, chips.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Tornadoes; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, apple slices.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Mini waffles; nachos, corn, watermelon, Rice Krispie treat.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday: Assorted danishes; Philly, chips, green beans, pears.

Wednesday: Pop Tarts; pizza burger, tater tots, corn, peaches.

Thursday: Long Johns; chicken fajita, Spanish rice, chips and salsa, pineapple.

Friday: Cereal/toast; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed fruit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News