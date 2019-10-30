She didn’t wear a red suit, but Edie Ronhovde got to be Santa Claus on Tuesday.
That’s when the local woman delivered coats, hats, scarves and gloves donated by two Methodist churches to Washington Elementary School in Fremont.
A small group of children eagerly tried on hats and coats and school staff expressed deep appreciation.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Rhonda Gdowski, acting principal.
But much more winter wear is needed, especially after the spring floods.
“The cold weather is approaching quickly and we’ve already seen the need,” Gdowski said as snow started falling in the region.
Washington School Secretary Brenda Garcia estimated at least 50 more coats in sizes 6, 7 and 8 are needed for elementary students along with 30 coats in toddler sizes 4 and 5 for preschool pupils and tiny kindergartners.
“We’re in need of everything,” Garcia said.
At this point, preschoolers and kindergartners haven’t received any of the coats because those donated have been for larger-size children, she said.
Shoes and boots are needed in sizes ranging from toddler 4 and 5 to adult 7 and 8 for larger students.
Garcia estimates that 80 percent of Washington School students are from families affected by mid-March flooding.
Many live in the Regency II Mobile Home Park and surrounding areas, which were hit hard by floodwaters.
Before the flood, families — unable to afford large, plastic totes — stored clothing and other items in cardboard boxes and plastic sacks under their trailers to make more room inside of their homes.
Floodwaters then ruined belongings stored under the trailers.
Ronhovde, a retired teacher, heard about the loss.
“I saw some former students of mine who told me they lost a lot of items, because they had them stored under their trailers, because there wasn’t enough room in their trailers,” she said.
That’s where parishioners at First United Methodist Church in Fremont could help.
Ronhovde’s friend, Deb Johnson, previously was in charge of the church’s outreach program. After health concerns, Johnson asked if Ronhovde would assume that role.
You have free articles remaining.
She agreed.
“We were looking for different things we can do each month at our church and I knew kids needed coats, especially after all the flooding that we’ve had,” Ronhovde said.
Ronhovde also noted the role that the Rev. Bill Gepford, pastor at First United Methodist, played in the endeavor.
“He is really into outreach in our community,” Ronhovde said.
So this month, members of the Fremont congregation collected winter wear for schoolchildren. They combined those items along with others donated by Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church.
More than 30 of the larger coats collected were donated to Fremont Middle School.
In addition, 22 coats, 26 hats, 13 scarves and 31 pairs of gloves were donated — along with 14 blankets — to families of Washington Elementary students early Tuesday afternoon.
Many of the hats and scarves were handmade. The blankets included quilts.
Ronhovde called her pastor and told him about the wonderful sight of the happy faces of the children receiving coats.
Later on Tuesday, Ronhovde got another check for new coats and delivered another 10 to the school.
Besides the coat project, the church has been involved in several outreach endeavors.
Parishioners served meals during the Summer Lunch Program at The Presbyterian Church of Fremont in July and collected school supplies for Washington Elementary in August.
In September, they collected and donated 3,600 diapers and pull-ups to The Bridge in Fremont and another 5,700 to the Women’s Health Clinic in Macy.
Members of First United Methodist plan to help with the backpack food program at Washington Elementary in November.
The congregation will collect toys for the Salvation Army’s Joy Shoppe in December.
In January, the congregation will focus on Random Acts of Kindness. The congregation will help at the Night to Shine event in February.
Ronhovde said anyone wishing to help purchase coats for students at Washington Elementary may send a check to: First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont, NE, 68025 and write: “Washington School” in the memo line.