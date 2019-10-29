Eighth-grade students at Fremont Middle School and North Bend Central will experience a college visit this school year through funding from an 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant awarded by EducationQuest Foundation.
Through the grant program, the schools will also conduct activities with eighth graders that will help them get on the path to college.
The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant is one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.