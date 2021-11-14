Scribner native named new director of Northeast Community College in West Point

Northeast Community College has selected Gina Holtz as its new director of its extended campus operation in West Point.

Holtz began her new position in early October. She will serve an area that includes Burt, Cuming, Thurston and Wayne counties.

“I am excited to help our students on their educational journeys,” Holtz said. “I began my college education at Northeast’s West Point extended campus, so I understand the importance of having access to higher education in our rural communities. Northeast Community College has many great opportunities, and I’m looking forward to working within our region and communities to identify student needs and expand our extended campus opportunities.”

Northeast’s Extended Campus in West Point encompasses two state-of-the art buildings. The Shirley and Jake Weber Education Center is located at 202 Anna Stalp Ave. and consists of classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab, and a health science lab. The Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center is located across the street at 200 W. Washington St. and features classrooms, a welding lab, a manufacturing lab, and a building construction lab.

The location offers over 35 degrees and courses; short-term business and industry training; Adult Education classes; and student services such as advising, tutoring, testing, and more.

Originally from Scribner in Dodge County, Holtz holds a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science from Bellevue University. She has been employed by Northeast Community College for approximately three years, serving as part-time administrative assistant and later extended campus coordinator. Prior to her time with Northeast, she was employed as an independent provider for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Holtz succeeds Carla Streff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.