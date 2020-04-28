Scribner-Snyder captures third place at Class C state journalism championship

Scribner-Snyder placed third in the NSAA Class C state journalism championship. The Trojans finished with 228 points. Yutan was first with 628 points while Southern Valley was second with 336 points. Two Scribner-Snyder journalism students won gold medals.
Elissa Dames took top honors for her newspaper layout. Elissa and Jillian Dames placed first for their broadcast public service announcement.
In the advertising category, Elissa Dames was second, Faith Riggle was third and Samantha Stadt was seventh.
Nia Meyer placed third in yearbook layout while Jillian Dames was fifth. Noah Banks took third in newspaper layout. Jillian Dames finished fourth in yearbook theme copy writing while Laythen Streit was sixth.
Cedar Bluffs’ Karissa Adams, Christine Kotschwar and Megan Nielsen placed second in yearbook theme development. Jillian Dames, Elissa Dames and Streit placed fifth for Scribner-Snyder.
Streit and Banks finished fourth for their broadcast sports story and sixth for their broadcast feature story. Banks also added a sixth-place finish in newspaper feature writing while Streit was eighth in newspaper sports feature writing.
Nia Meyer and Jillian Dames placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in yearbook feature writing.
Kristal Svehla placed eighth in yearbook sports feature writing. Elissa Dames, Jillian Dames and Matthias Hull were eighth for in-depth newspaper coverage. The Cadets took the top three spots in broadcast feature story. Jaylen Kile and Gabrielle Krienert placed first and Trey Bruce and Abby Boell were second. Boell also placed third.
Gerardo Osorio finished second in newspaper news writing and fifth in newspaper sports feature writing.
John Sanchez placed second for his info graphic while Jaqueline Contreras placed sixth.
Boell and Anna Mayes were third in broadcast public service announcement. Osorio and Trey Bruce were fifth.
West-Point Beemer recorded three top-eight finishes in the in-depth newspaper coverage category.
Osorio, Brooklyn Weddle, Jasmine Stinson, Brithany Cervantes and Jayde Teutsch placed third. Cervantes, Osorio, Hannah Lutz, Tessa Wallace, Stinson and Karla Anguiano finished fourth while Lutz, Wallace, Stinson, Cervantes, Osorio and Kailey Johnson were sixth.
Noah Peaslee placed sixth in entertainment review writing. Jordan Hoffman was seventh in editorial cartooning while Manuel Barragan was seventh in news feature photography.
Jose Silverio and Osorio finished seventh in broadcast news story. Jamie Pierce and Mikah Linke placed eighth in broadcast sports story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!