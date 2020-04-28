Scribner-Snyder captures third place at Class C state journalism championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scribner-Snyder placed third in the NSAA Class C state journalism championship. The Trojans finished with 228 points. Yutan was first with 628 points while Southern Valley was second with 336 points. Two Scribner-Snyder journalism students won gold medals.

Elissa Dames took top honors for her newspaper layout. Elissa and Jillian Dames placed first for their broadcast public service announcement.

In the advertising category, Elissa Dames was second, Faith Riggle was third and Samantha Stadt was seventh.

Nia Meyer placed third in yearbook layout while Jillian Dames was fifth. Noah Banks took third in newspaper layout. Jillian Dames finished fourth in yearbook theme copy writing while Laythen Streit was sixth.

Cedar Bluffs’ Karissa Adams, Christine Kotschwar and Megan Nielsen placed second in yearbook theme development. Jillian Dames, Elissa Dames and Streit placed fifth for Scribner-Snyder.

Streit and Banks finished fourth for their broadcast sports story and sixth for their broadcast feature story. Banks also added a sixth-place finish in newspaper feature writing while Streit was eighth in newspaper sports feature writing.

Nia Meyer and Jillian Dames placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in yearbook feature writing.