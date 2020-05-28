Scribner-Snyder Community Schools announce plans for limited-attendance graduation ceremony

"It's going to be very limited," Meyer said. "We're doing this in a very nontraditional way."

Meyer said the school wanted to make the ceremony feel as close to normal as possible, but she knows that's not possible due to current restrictions and safety concerns.

"We want to do it with pomp and circumstance," she said. "We want to do a great graduation, but it probably won't have all the pomp it normally does, so we feel bad about that."

The school itself didn't host any virtual ceremony or activity to honor the graduating class on May 2, when the school's graduation ceremony was initially slated to take place.

The City of Scribner held a cruise night to honor the school's graduating class.

Meyer said the school has received a strong reception regarding the ceremony. One parent did share concerns about the timing of the event, Meyer said.

"We did have one parent concerned that maybe we were doing it too early, but we are making sure that we are within the DHM," she said.

Meyer said it's important to show support for the graduating seniors. The students missed out on important milestones of their senior year due to the pandemic, she said.

"They worked hard throughout the school year and this is one thing we can provide them that they would have otherwise missed out on," Meyer said. "This is just one small token that we can make sure they have that memory for."

