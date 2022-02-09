 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Scribner-Snyder School Board member seeks re-election

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

A Scribner-Snyder Public Schools Board of Education member is seeking to maintain his seat on the board.

Michael Fischer of Scribner submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Wednesday.

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10 and the general election is Nov. 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News