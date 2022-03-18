Scribner-Snyder's FFA group plans barbecue and auctions

Scribner-Snyder FFA’s Annual BBQ & Auctions event is set for Tuesday, March 22, at the Scribner-Snyder Community School Gym in Scribner.
A freewill donation meal will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The mean includes barbecue pork, potato or macaroni salad, chips, beans, dessert and drink.
The pie and labor auctions will begin at 6:45 p.m. The silent auction will close at the conclusion of the labor auction (about 7:45 p.m.).
