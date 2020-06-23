Seven chosen to represent Fremont at now-canceled Boys State

High school juniors had been selected to represent Fremont at American Legion Cornhusker Boys State, May 31 through June 6, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus.
The delegates are selected based on interviews and are sponsored by American Legion Post #20.
Due to the developments of the coronavirus, the decision was made by the Executive Board to cancel the 2020 Boys State session.
The 2020 Cornhusker Boys State delegates from Archbishop Bergan High School are Jobe Sullivan and Lucas Parr.
The delegates from Fremont High School are Owen Wagner, Cole Macaluso, Grady Moeller, Noah Sorenson and Tyler Downey.
