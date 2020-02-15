Seven FHS students gain real-world experience earning college credits

Seven Fremont High School students are earning credit toward college while learning more about a potential carer path thanks to a new dual enrollment program between the school and Metro Community College.

The students are currently enrolled in MCC’s Emergency Medical Technician class, which allows them to earn both high school and college credit at the same time.

By May, the students will have completed over 160 of the classroom presentations and skills practices and will have experienced 15 hours of field experience with professional fire/EMS agencies.

“By completing the EMT class, students are opening doors to other potential health career fields,” MCC instructor Craig Jacobus said in a press release.

The EMT course falls within MCC’s secondary partnerships initiatives. The initiative aims to give area students in Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties a chance to earn college credit while still in high school.

“Our students are gaining real, hands-on training right here in Fremont,” said Mark Williams, career and technical education coordinator for Fremont Public Schools in a press release. “Our students are well-prepared for their chosen career path right after graduation.”

