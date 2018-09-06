The entire seventh grade class at Fremont Middle School got to spend the day outside the classroom and out on Johnson Lake on Thursday, as students celebrated the school’s annual Outdoor Education Day.
The event had a new spin this year. In the past, Nebraska Game and Parks would bring out fishing poles and the kids would get a few hours of fishing in before returning to school. This year, the event was an all-day affair.
The area Natural Resources District came out to add additional activities. There was a tree-planting exercise, a presentation on lake ecosystems featuring some of the life in the lakes, and a presentation on outdoor technology featuring a drone. A wildlife preservation officer gave a presentation on wildlife management.
Teachers, too, organized educational activities. Math teachers had their students count the number of paces it took walk around the lake, and then use that number to calculate a distance. Social studies teachers had students do a mapping exercise, while science teachers had students color leaves onto paper and determine what type of trees they came from. And for the English department, students wrote poems about nature.
And while the event may have had some new twists this year, Alisa Beam, a seventh-grade science teacher and the chair of the science department who helped organize the event, said the outdoor experience has always been well received by the student body.
“We do an end-of-the-year survey,” Beam said. “This is always one of the favorite days of the year. It gets them outside. Some of them have never fished before, scared to put a worm on the hook, scared to take the fish off, but by the end of the day, you can see that they’re so proud that they’re doing it by themselves.”
Bluegills were the most common type of fish caught on Thursday, Beam said, and they were biting. At least two catfish had also been caught, Beam added.
And it was a busy day for the young fishermen and women.
“This is my fifth fish,” said student Joshua Vasquez, as he lifted his pole to reveal a fish dangling just above the water.
Vasquez said he had enjoyed the fishing day — particularly the wildlife activities, where he got to feel animal pelts.
Alex Kruse-Cuen — also on his fifth fish, and after writing a nature poem about litter — said that he just enjoyed “being outside and having fun, taking a break from school.”
“It’s good for the kids to get outside,” said math teacher Paul Wood. “Too often, we’re stuck inside all the time, and when they get outside, it’s a chance for them to show who they are a bit more, so you get to know them.”