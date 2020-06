Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Skylar Shanahan, a junior from Cedar Bluffs High School, was selected to represent American Legion Auxiliary Post 158 in Cedar Bluffs at Cornhusker Girls State at the University of Nebraska.

Shanahan has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, drama, FBLA, choir and is on the student leadership committee at Cedar Bluffs High School.