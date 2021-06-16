Shannon Engel celebrates high school career during Omaha showcase

Last week, Shannon Engel closed the book on her high school career in memorable fashion.
The 2021 Fremont High School graduate was one of 14 finalists to perform during the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Awards Showcase on June 7 at the Holland Center Outdoors in Omaha.
The ceremony, which Engel dubbed “the mini-version of the Tonys,” celebrated the accomplishments of high school theater in Nebraska.
The showcase was a celebration for Engel as she prepares to begin the next step of her educational journey as a freshman at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.
“It was really awesome and it kind of wrapped everything up nicely,” she said.
The performing arts have been closely connected to Engel throughout her time at Fremont Public Schools.
From her first audition as a third-grade student for the high school’s rendition of “State Fair” to her senior role as Wednesday Addams in the department’s performance of “The Addams Family,” the stage has always felt like home for her.
The showcase came on the same day that Engel returned from the Fremont High School Band’s trip to San Antonio, Texas. The band left San Antonio that Sunday to begin the 16-hour trek back to Fremont.
By the time the group returned home, it was 1:30 a.m. Monday.
“I got up and I was in Omaha by noon the next day and I was at the Holland Center from noon to 7 p.m.,” she said. “It was kind of a crazy weekend, but it was really awesome because it was like I went from doing my last high school thing with Fremont kids to then doing my last high school thing with theater kids.”
During the showcase, Engel performed “The Mad Hatter” from the Broadway musical “Wonderland” as part of a medley with other finalists.
Engel said the opportunity to perform at the showcase also allowed her to meet new performers, many of whom were preparing to enter college themselves.
“I think all but two of us were seniors, so just having that shared experience of this kind of being our last time on stage and performing and then talking about what we were going to do in the future was really awesome,” she said. “It was just a whole lot of laughter and just celebrating each other and being really grateful to do the showcase in person and perform for people again.”
For Shannon Engel’s mother Michelle Engel, the showcase was a moment to reflect on years of hard work.
“As far as seeing her up there, I was just really proud of her,” Michelle said. “It’s just something that she really enjoys. She’s really excited about going off to Wesleyan and the opportunities that are going to be available for her there.”
The evening also allowed Shannon and Michelle to see the hard work of Mark Harman, the vocal director at Fremont High School, be recognized.
Harman was awarded the Outstanding Educator Award during the showcase.
“Mr. Harman has been a huge mentor and I just can’t thank him enough,” Michelle said. “To have him honored on the same night was just really special.”
The experience itself was new for Engel. As an event sponsored by Omaha Performing Arts, Engel said the performance felt professional.
“It was kind of like an experience of what something professional would actually be like and so I think as someone who is considering still doing this stuff in college, it was a really great first test run,” she said. “It was really cool and I’m glad that I got to have that experience.”