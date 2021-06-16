Shannon Engel celebrates high school career during Omaha showcase

By the time the group returned home, it was 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“I got up and I was in Omaha by noon the next day and I was at the Holland Center from noon to 7 p.m.,” she said. “It was kind of a crazy weekend, but it was really awesome because it was like I went from doing my last high school thing with Fremont kids to then doing my last high school thing with theater kids.”

During the showcase, Engel performed “The Mad Hatter” from the Broadway musical “Wonderland” as part of a medley with other finalists.

Engel said the opportunity to perform at the showcase also allowed her to meet new performers, many of whom were preparing to enter college themselves.

“I think all but two of us were seniors, so just having that shared experience of this kind of being our last time on stage and performing and then talking about what we were going to do in the future was really awesome,” she said. “It was just a whole lot of laughter and just celebrating each other and being really grateful to do the showcase in person and perform for people again.”

For Shannon Engel’s mother Michelle Engel, the showcase was a moment to reflect on years of hard work.