Sheppard graduates from Missouri Western State University

Missouri Western State University

Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 371 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates during the summer and fall semesters, 2021.

Kallin Jo Sheppard of Fremont was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Special Reading (K-12).

