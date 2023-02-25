Mya Siffring of Arlington was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Washburn University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
