Sisters plan art exhibit

Marilyn Tenney will tell you she never wears a dress.
But she makes them out of clay.
Her decorative wall hangings take the shape of colorful, free-flowing dresses, which include buttons and beadwork.
Area residents can see works by Tenney and her sister, Marlene Zurovski, via a virtual tour of the Dugan Gallery in the Fremont Area Art Association building downtown.
Although the FAAA building is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may view the artwork on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=3gTaVEYKRvg&t=154s
The show, which includes pottery and paintings, pays special tribute and features the work of the women’s sister, Marcia Schutz of Plattsmouth, who passed away in May 2020.
Tenney and Schutz were art teachers, who retired about eight years ago. Tenney previously taught art for grades kindergarten through 12th in several Nebraska schools. For about the last 20 years of her career, Tenney taught K-12 art in Oakland. Schutz taught silversmithing and ceramics at South High School in Omaha and was very dedicated to teaching, Tenney said.
About four years ago, Tenney and Schutz combined their ceramics and silversmithing skills to create a variety of unique pieces.
Tenney would make artwork - like pottery or a wall hanging - from clay. She and Schutz would meet in Omaha or Fremont. Tenney would bring her clay pieces, which Schutz later would embellish with beadwork or metalwork.
Together, they created one-of-a-kind artwork.
The two women formed an arts business called Z Metal and Clay - selling their work at Art Splash, an outdoor art festival in Sioux City, Rockbrook Village Art Fair and Countryside Village in Omaha.
Area residents may remember the women who participated in an annual festival near Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont.
Tenney said she and Schutz had talked about having a show in Fremont, which is about halfway in between where they lived.
But about nine months ago, Schutz lost her life due to an aortic dissection, a tear in the aorta.
“This show is for her,” Tenney said.
Tenney is working with her sister, Marlene Zurovski, to create some new artwork. Zurovski, who lives in Osmond, teaches art at St. Mary’s Catholic School in O’Neill.
The show features more than 120 works of art.
It includes pieces Tenney and Schutz made together. Some new pieces include those which Tenney has made on her own and there are works of art which she and Zurovski made together. Zurovski’s abstract acrylic paintings are featured in the show as well.
Tenney said she hopes people will watch the virtual show and check out the clay dresses, which have their own unique story.
“It started maybe 12 years ago when my mother passed away,” Tenney said. “She had four tins of buttons and so in her memory I would put the buttons on the pottery, tie them to the pottery, and I gave them to all my nieces and nephews and all the grandchildren.”
From that idea came the clay dresses.
Tenney put buttons on the clay dresses. Schutz’s beadwork went on the clay dresses, too. The dresses range in size from 12 inches to about 2 feet in length. Tenney, who estimates the show includes 15 clay dresses, noted something else.
“I never, ever wear a dress,” Tenney said. “So my next idea will be a pantsuit I hang on the wall.”
Angie Olson, executive director of the FAAA which is hosting the show, speaks highly of the sisters’ work.
“The work is unique, inspiring and a wonderful celebration of sisterly love and teamwork,” Olson said.