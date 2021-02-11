Sisters plan art exhibit

Tenney would make artwork - like pottery or a wall hanging - from clay. She and Schutz would meet in Omaha or Fremont. Tenney would bring her clay pieces, which Schutz later would embellish with beadwork or metalwork.

Together, they created one-of-a-kind artwork.

The two women formed an arts business called Z Metal and Clay - selling their work at Art Splash, an outdoor art festival in Sioux City, Rockbrook Village Art Fair and Countryside Village in Omaha.

Area residents may remember the women who participated in an annual festival near Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tenney said she and Schutz had talked about having a show in Fremont, which is about halfway in between where they lived.

But about nine months ago, Schutz lost her life due to an aortic dissection, a tear in the aorta.

“This show is for her,” Tenney said.

Tenney is working with her sister, Marlene Zurovski, to create some new artwork. Zurovski, who lives in Osmond, teaches art at St. Mary’s Catholic School in O’Neill.

The show features more than 120 works of art.