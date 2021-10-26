Six FHS students earn All-State honors

Six students from Fremont High School have been named All-State Choir and/or Band for 2022. The student-musicians, who are under the direction of vocal music teacher Mark Harman and instrumental music teacher Doug Bogatz, will attend the Nebraska All-State Conference/Clinic in Lincoln Nov. 17-19.

“Fremont High School is proud of the work these student-musicians have put in to be recognized amongst the top musicians in the state,” Fremont High School Activities Director Scott Anderson said in a release.

Yukina Higashi was selected as the top clarinet player in the state by earning first chair. She is a four-time All-State Band Member. Jacob Santora earned his third selection to All-State Band and was the only bass trombone selected.

Four students were selected to All-State Choir. Earning their second individual selection were Amara Baker (Soprano I), Haylee Bates (Alto II) and Tyas Menning (Bass II). Joel Moore earned his first selection (Tenor I).

