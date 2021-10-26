 Skip to main content
Six FHS students earn All-State honors

Six students from Fremont High School have been named All-State Choir and/or Band for 2022. The student-musicians, who are under the direction of vocal music teacher Mark Harman and instrumental music teacher Doug Bogatz, will attend the Nebraska All-State Conference/Clinic in Lincoln Nov. 17-19.

“Fremont High School is proud of the work these student-musicians have put in to be recognized amongst the top musicians in the state,” Fremont High School Activities Director Scott Anderson said in a release.

Yukina Higashi was selected as the top clarinet player in the state by earning first chair. She is a four-time All-State Band Member. Jacob Santora earned his third selection to All-State Band and was the only bass trombone selected.

Four students were selected to All-State Choir. Earning their second individual selection were Amara Baker (Soprano I), Haylee Bates (Alto II) and Tyas Menning (Bass II). Joel Moore earned his first selection (Tenor I).

Yukina Higashi

Amara Baker

Haylee Bates

Tyas Menning

Joel Moore

Jacob Santora

