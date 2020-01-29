Jose Goertz and Lucas Brown are looking into the future.
On Tuesday morning, the students at Bennington High School were in a Midland University classroom where they hoped to learn more about marketing.
“I’ve always been interested in marketing and in the business field,” said Goertz, who’s also considering other career options.
Brown’s interest in the field may be a little more homegrown.
“I’m here because my parents are both in marketing and so I decided I should try it out because my parents are pretty good at it,” Brown said.
Goertz and Brown were among 1,065 sophomores from 13 different high schools in Dodge, Douglas, Saunders and Washington counties participating in the 2020 Career Day at Midland.
The event included sessions where students could learn about different careers and gain information about resume writing, interviewing and even social media.
Students began by selecting a career track — such as marketing, agriculture, arts, government, health sciences or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
If they chose health sciences, students could learn about different career possibilities such as medical imaging, physical therapy or surgical — various components of the health care system.
“They get to listen to all different specialists,” said Karna Dam, 4-H and Youth Extension Educator in Dodge County.
If students are technical sciences oriented, they visited different areas that Metropolitan Community College offers.
Other students could attend two different morning sessions with information on various careers such as those in education or business management.
A student might spend time in one session dealing with architecture and construction, then attend another on agriculture.
After lunch, students could attend a young professionals’ session, which involved information on resumes and job interviews. It also had a section about what social media says about them.
“They are actually going to do a Google search of themselves,” Dam said before that session.
Students also could visit career booths with information from local businesses looking for potential employees.
Motivational speaker and former Husker Defensive End Demoine Adams was set to give the capstone speech about careers and planning for the future.
Dam believes students benefit by not only listening to professionals in a particular field, but also by having the opportunity to ask questions.
“In each of the rooms that are scattered around campus, we have a panel of three to five people who are professionals in those areas,” she said. “They will share their career story and then the students get to ask questions.”
The sessions can provide a unique learning opportunity.
“It’s a good day for high school sophomores to learn about careers they may be interested in or some careers they may not even know exist,” Dam said.
Career Day started in 2007 with a career coalition consisting of Midland University, University of Nebraska Extension, Great Fremont Development Council, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Area Health Education Centers.