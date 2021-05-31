Sorensen looks forward to return on board after filling Moran's seat

Sorensen was unanimously selected by the board during that special meeting to fill the remainder of Moran’s term, which expires on Jan. 9, 2023.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board also considered Betsy Flores, Gary Bolton, John Anderson and Tim Schulz for the vacant seat.

“We’ve had a really challenging year here, as have all of you, but to have that much interest, especially when you look forward and we have a bond issue coming up and so many things on the horizon, I’m proud to be the superintendent of FPS and have this kind of support,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said during the meeting.

Sorensen will be diving feet first into a busy summer for the school board. A multimillion dollar bond issue resolution is expected to reach the board of education sometime this summer.

Sorensen said he had already been in contact with three board members prior to Wednesday’s meeting and plans on meeting with Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl in the coming week to get up to speed.

“Even though I haven’t been on the board, I have stayed a concerned, informed citizen,” he said.