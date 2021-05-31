Sorensen looks forward to return on board after filling Moran's seat

After reflecting on his eight-year tenure as a member of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education in November, Terry Sorensen’s desire to serve continued to burn strong.
The longtime educator and board member recently had lost his seat on the board to Pamela Murphy in a tightly contested November general election.
During a November interview, Sorensen it was likely that he would continue to run for another office in the future, even hinting at the possibility of running for a city council position.
“I would love the chance to serve in another capacity,” he told the Tribune.
Now, six months later, Sorensen has returned to the school board to fill the seat previously held by his longtime colleague Dan Moran.
Moran, who served on the board through Sorensen’s first eight-year stint, died in April following a battle with cancer. He served on the board for 20 years and was the vice president at the time of his death.
When Sorensen interviewed for the vacant position in front of the school board during a special meeting last Wednesday, he said it was difficult to look at Moran’s seat.
“It was really hard to sit there,” he said. “I made a comment to my wife about the fact that I certainly hope to fill his seat, but I could never fill Dan’s shoes.”
Sorensen was unanimously selected by the board during that special meeting to fill the remainder of Moran’s term, which expires on Jan. 9, 2023.
The board also considered Betsy Flores, Gary Bolton, John Anderson and Tim Schulz for the vacant seat.
“We’ve had a really challenging year here, as have all of you, but to have that much interest, especially when you look forward and we have a bond issue coming up and so many things on the horizon, I’m proud to be the superintendent of FPS and have this kind of support,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said during the meeting.
Sorensen will be diving feet first into a busy summer for the school board. A multimillion dollar bond issue resolution is expected to reach the board of education sometime this summer.
Sorensen said he had already been in contact with three board members prior to Wednesday’s meeting and plans on meeting with Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl in the coming week to get up to speed.
“Even though I haven’t been on the board, I have stayed a concerned, informed citizen,” he said.
The six-month absence from the board left plenty of free time in Sorensen’s schedule. As somebody who thrives on being busy, he said he is excited to pick up the added responsibility that comes with serving on the board.
“I like to be busy,” he said. “I’m not much for sitting around and doing nothing.”
Board member Michael Peterson said one of Sorensen’s strengths was his passion for representing the diverse FPS population. He added that Sorensen was among the first to congratulate him after Peterson was first named to the board.
“He really helped give me a sure footing with the kinds of issues I wanted to work on, which is a lot to do with equity, accessibility and anti-racism,” Peterson said during the meeting. “Terry was sort of the elder statesman who knew how to channel the things that I cared about into meaningful action, so I always appreciated that.”
Sorensen said he is excited to return to the board and continue his strong passion for serving the FPS community.
“I was very, very excited,” he said. “I’m just excited to get back to it and I appreciate the chance.”