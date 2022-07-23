 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota Mines announces dean's list

Education News

South Dakota Mines has named 587 students to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

In order to merit a spot on the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Jack Douglas.

Fremont: Owen Wagner.

Oakland: Daniel Sechler.

