South Dakota Mines announces dean's list

South Dakota Mines has named 587 students to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
In order to merit a spot on the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Jack Douglas.
Fremont: Owen Wagner.
Oakland: Daniel Sechler.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
