South Dakota State University
South Dakota State University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Dodge: Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences;
Fremont: Rylie Cascio Jensen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Joscelin Marie Givens*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Dayeon Lee, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
Hooper: Jaycen Nadine Timm, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
You have free articles remaining.
Kennard: Maggie Lynn Andersen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Payton Erin Cooley, College of Education and Human Sciences; Cody Lambrecht, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Nickerson: Riley Jordan Grosse-Rhode*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Oakland: Jena Lynn Gardeman, College of Nursing.
Scribner: Kaleb Michael Fischer*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Valley: Jacob Ryan Wolfe, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
West Point: Jack David Baumert, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.