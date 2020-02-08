{{featured_button_text}}
South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Dodge: Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences;

Fremont: Rylie Cascio Jensen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Joscelin Marie Givens*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Dayeon Lee, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Hooper: Jaycen Nadine Timm, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Kennard: Maggie Lynn Andersen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Payton Erin Cooley, College of Education and Human Sciences; Cody Lambrecht, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Nickerson: Riley Jordan Grosse-Rhode*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Oakland: Jena Lynn Gardeman, College of Nursing.

Scribner: Kaleb Michael Fischer*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Valley: Jacob Ryan Wolfe, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

West Point: Jack David Baumert, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

