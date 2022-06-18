South Dakota State University dean's list

South Dakota State University has announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students include:
Fremont: Dayeon Lee, College of Nursing; Hannah Maly, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Kennard: Maggie Andersen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Linwood: Cassandra Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Natasha Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Nickerson: Alex Miller, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Wahoo: Caden Johnson, College of Natural Sciences; Erin Sutton, College of Education and Human Sciences.