South Dakota State University dean's list

South Dakota State University has released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Overall, more than 3,070 students from 35 states and 23 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,300 students received a 4.0.

A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.

Dodge: Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Fremont: Hannah Marie Bates, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Hannah Delores Maly, College of Education and Human Sciences;

Hooper: Jaycen Nadine Timm, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Linwood: Cassandra Marie Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Natasha Lynn Macholan*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Oakland: Wyatt Reid Seagren*, College of Natural Sciences.

Wahoo: Caden Tadd Johnson*, College of Natural Sciences; Erin Mary Sutton, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Waterloo: Benjamin Grady Jones*, SAFES.

West Point: Jack David Baumert, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

