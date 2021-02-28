South Dakota State University dean's list

South Dakota State University
South Dakota State University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list
Fremont: Hannah Marie Bates, College of Natural Sciences; Dayeon Lee* , College of Nursing.
Kennard: Maggie Lynn Andersen, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Linwood: Cassandra Marie Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Natasha Lynn Macholan*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Oakland: Wyatt Reid Seagren*, College of Natural Sciences.
Valley: Emma Jane Friesel, College of Nursing; Jacob Ryan Wolfe, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Wahoo: Caden Tadd Johnson, College of Natural Sciences; Erin Mary Sutton*, College of Education and Human Sciences.
West Point: Jack David Baumert, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.