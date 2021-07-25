 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota State University spring dean's list
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

South Dakota State University spring dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dean's List South Dakota State University.jpg

South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 35 states and 30 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.

The following area students were recognized:

Dodge: Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont: Hannah Marie Bates, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Hannah Delores Maly*, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Linwood: Cassandra Marie Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Natasha Lynn Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Nickerson: Caleb William Grosse-Rhode*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Oakland: Wyatt Reid Seagren*, College of Natural Sciences.

Wahoo: Caden Tadd Johnson, College of Natural Sciences; Erin Mary Sutton, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Waterloo: Benjamin Grady Jones, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

West Point: Jack David Baumert, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News