South Dakota State University spring dean's list

South Dakota State University
South Dakota State University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 35 states and 30 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.
The following area students were recognized:
Dodge: Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Fremont: Hannah Marie Bates, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Hannah Delores Maly*, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Linwood: Cassandra Marie Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Natasha Lynn Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Nickerson: Caleb William Grosse-Rhode*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Oakland: Wyatt Reid Seagren*, College of Natural Sciences.