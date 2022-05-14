South Korean visitors come to Sensory Courtyard

You can hear the sounds of birds chirping when you walk into the Sensory Courtyard.

The place is alive with color — green trees, yellow flowers and a bright red hammock. A little house beckons guests to visit as does a table filled with games and books.

“It’s a magical place,” said founder Mary Robinson. “It can make people feel like they’re in a whole new world.”

Open since August 2015, the Fremont Public Schools’ Sensory Courtyard is a place where children and adults of all ages and abilities can take part in a host of activities both calming and educational.

People who are visually impaired can feel fossil shapes in the turtle garden or the thick fur of a bear posted on an educational board.

Someone who’s on the Autism Spectrum can enjoy the calming effect of a ball pit inside a dimly lighted room where a scene of fish is projected on a wall.

The Hobbit House features an interactive projector. By stepping on a floor screen, guests can make projected images of fish swim away or bubbles appear.

Although the courtyard can help people with a variety of special needs, it is something everyone can experience and enjoy. Daycare, preschool and older school children have taken field trips to the courtyard.

Area groups have visited. Other guests have brought relatives visiting from New York or Washington.

Robinson said older adults — from their 30s to 60s — with special needs love the courtyard. She believes people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia could benefit as well.

The courtyard is free and open to the public. Those wishing to experience it need to make a reservation at least one day in advance.

Recently, visitors from South Korea toured the courtyard made possible, in part, by a $75,000 matching grant from the Lions Club International Foundation.

“I am very impressed. I think you are doing a good thing,” said Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, past president of Lions Club International, who came with his wife, Seong Pok Yang.

During the tour, they saw several features, including:

The Hobbit HouseThe house’s interactive projector has about three cause-and-effect programs, including one with a picture of grass. When someone steps on the screen, flowers bloom and butterflies fly away.

Boulder cave Kids can go inside to read or journal.

Snoezelen RoomThis room includes:

Fiber optics and

a ball pitThe room has a curtain of fiber optics cords with changing colors, which children can walk through to reach a pit filled with colorful plastic balls.

A stereo plays classical music and the pit’s bottom gently vibrates.

“That’s a favorite,” Robinson said.

Bubble tubes

The room also has a rocking horse and three tubes with floating bubbles. Children can toss a padded, colored block. The color that comes right side up on the block changes the color in the tube to match.

Hopscotch panel

Guests can step on a colored pad and the same color lights up on a nearby wall panel and a song plays. Another program lets guests play a “Simon Says” game.

Wall games and colorful projected images

Kids can play educational games on what looks like a big iPad on one wall.

A projector in the dimly lit room projects scenes of fish, fireworks or a farm onto another wall.

The courtyard has other features, including a:

Sensory table

This table has puzzles, games, books, including those in Braille.

Creative corner

A push button activates a fan that moves wind chimes. There are musical and textured boards and building blocks.

Tree with swing

This area has textured toadstools and a large, vibrating ladybug.

Water feature

Children can sit on basalt columns and feel and hear the trickling water, which is calming.

Camping area

This includes a tent and camping items.

Display boards

This includes samples of real animal furs, pictures and information about the animals featured.

The idea for a Sensory Courtyard came during the 2010-2011 school year.

Robinson, an FPS teacher working with students who are visually impaired, was among 16 teachers chosen nationwide to be part of a “Teacher of Tomorrow” group.

At a Florida conference, Robinson met a mom whose visually impaired son was tactile defensive (very sensitive to touching items or substances).

The 4-year-old child cried and wouldn’t work with teachers who came to his house.

Then the mother began taking her son to work with her in their backyard garden. At first, the boy hated it, but eventually he began touching, tasting and picking garden items.

He started working with the teachers, too.

Robinson thought if a mom could accomplish all that with a garden, a sensory courtyard could help kids in a variety of ways.

FPS approved her idea. The community helped with fundraising and the Lions Club foundation provided the grant.

It took three years to raise funds and build the sensory courtyard. The project was put on hold for a year while Robinson battled an illness, but then the courtyard opened.

During the tour, Robinson said people need to make reservations at sensorycourtyard.com.

With field trips, the largest number of students who can visit at a time is 34.

“We always make sure there is somebody watching them,” she added.

Choi complimented Robinson on the courtyard. So did Mike and Mavis Hall of Plattsmouth, who brought Choi and Yang. Mike Hall is incoming council chair for the Nebraska Lions Club.

“There isn’t anything else like this in the state,” said Mavis Hall, past council chair. “It’s a unique program.”

Robinson was pleased that the guests toured the courtyard.

“I think it’s amazing that the past president of Lions Clubs International cared enough about this project to want to come and see it,” she said. “It was an honor to have them here.”

