Southeast Community College
Miranda Nichole Janisch of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list at Southeast Community College in Nebraska for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.