Southeast Community College dean's list

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its dean’s list for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
The following students with ties to Fremont and the surrounding area are: Justin Lang Drieling, Lincoln, Undeclared; Drew Michael Feenstra, Geneva, Paramedic-AAS; Kayla Sue Hashberger, Fremont, Adult & Juvenile Services and Corrections-AAS.