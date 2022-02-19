 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Southeast Community College dean's list

  • 0
Dean's List SCC.jpg

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its dean’s list for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

The following students with ties to Fremont and the surrounding area are: Justin Lang Drieling, Lincoln, Undeclared; Drew Michael Feenstra, Geneva, Paramedic-AAS; Kayla Sue Hashberger, Fremont, Adult & Juvenile Services and Corrections-AAS.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News