Southeast Community College dean's list

Southeast Community College has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford and learning centers in Nebraska City, Falls City, Hebron, Plattsmouth, Wahoo and York.

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its dean’s list for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Christopher Linarte-Garcia of Fremont was named to the dean’s list in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program.

