Southeast Community College graduates

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2021 summer term and 2021 fall semester on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.
Area students include:
Dodge: Kayla Sue Hashberger, Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, Dodge.
Fremont: Noah Thomas Ondracek, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture Management & Production; Trisha Jane Dobesh, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing; Caleb M. Villwok, Associate of Arts in Business; Noah Thomas Ondracek, Certificate in Precision Agriculture, Fremont.
Hooper: Lucas Dean Schneck, Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice.