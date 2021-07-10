 Skip to main content
Southeast Community College spring dean's list
Southeast Community College spring dean's list

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its dean’s list for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Jakub T. Donscheski of Fremont, who is studying automotive technology, was among students named to the dean’s list.

To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

