Southeast Community College spring dean's list

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its dean’s list for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
Support Local Journalism
Jakub T. Donscheski of Fremont, who is studying automotive technology, was among students named to the dean’s list.
To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.