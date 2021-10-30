 Skip to main content
Southern New Hampshire University president's list

Education News

Joaquin Lopez of Fremont was named to the summer 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

