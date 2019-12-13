Sometimes you get a revelation.
That’s what happened Monday afternoon when children from Pearl Academy daycare center sang Christmas songs at Dunklau Gardens.
Little children — some decked out in costumes — lined up in the Dunklau Gardens dining room. A boy and a girl each wore bright green Christmas tree costumes. One boy sported a reindeer cape and another wore elf attire.
Dunklau Gardens residents and guests smiled and sang along as the children shared holiday favorites including: “Jingle Bells,” “Away in a Manger,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
Then the children sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
They reached the lyrics which tell how none of the other reindeer would let Rudolph play in any reindeer games.
Suddenly, one child grasped the significance of such unseemly reindeer behavior.
“That’s not very nice!” the child said.
The group continued singing, however, eventually reaching the part in the song when Rudolph becomes the hero one foggy Christmas Eve.
Dunklau Gardens residents applauded after which the children embarked on another endeavor — distributing gifts.
Last week, Pearl Academy kids got together with residents of Pathfinder Place, an assisted living facility, in Fremont.
The children and Pathfinder residents made fleece pillows tied with knots and Christmas snowflakes. They also made Santa Claus, elf and — of course — reindeer ornaments, all for folks at Dunklau Gardens.
Karin Ricker, executive director at Pathfinder Place, said she and Myra Katherine Hale, who owns Pearl Academy, understand the value of interaction between children and older adults.
“Intergenerational activities are so important for both levels — residents and kids,” Ricker said. “We are trying to encourage the kids to learn to talk to older seniors and encouraging our seniors to talk with the younger kids about their experiences.”
Hale also noted the importance of interaction between the two generations.
Sometimes, children can feel intimidated when they see an older person with a cane or in a wheelchair.
“So it really helps bridge that gap when we are provided opportunities like this,” Hale said.
The children were excited about helping to make the pillows and ornaments.
“Anytime, they have the opportunity to feel like they’re helping or giving back — that’s huge,” Hale said.
Ricker enjoys watching the children and older adults relate to each other.
“I love seeing my seniors enjoy the kids,” Ricker said. “Their faces light up when the kids do something silly or when they interact with them — their faces light up just as much as the kids’ do. They really look forward to the kids coming.”
After their performance, Jeanine Riggs gave the children a glowing review.
“I think they’re very, very good,” said Riggs, who estimates she has more than 20 great-grandchildren.
Riggs also was pleased that she and other residents could remember all the words to the songs the children were singing.
Dawn Landholm, resident life coordinator at Dunklau, took photos while the children sang.
Landholm pointed out how much older adults like to hear the children sing.
“This is such a special activity regardless of the time of year. The residents just love children,” Landholm said. “But Christmas makes it extra special.”
And, sometimes, a child’s comment can add to the delight as well.