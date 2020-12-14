St. Patrick's Catholic Parish fully forgiven for $680,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans taken out by Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools through the Paycheck Protection Program have been completely forgiven.

The loans, totaling around $680,000, help reduce the parish’s current deficit to just under $70,000, Finance Director Steve Hill said in a school update Thursday.

“So, [it’s] just tremendous, tremendous news [that provides] a huge benefit for both the parish and the school,” Hill said. “We are still working and maintaining our diligence with expenses, trying to keep them as low as possible.”

The parish filed for PPP loan forgiveness in early November. At that point, Hill said he did not expect the loan to be completely forgiven.

“We do expect that the majority of the loan will be forgiven, but we probably are seeing some of it, probably in the $60,000 to $100,000 range, that we would have to repay,” Hill said in early November. “But, it’s still a bit early to tell exactly where we’re going to shake out with that.”

Following filing for forgiveness, Hill said the parish expected it to take at least three to five months before the parish received any decision. However, he said the government and the parish’s bank moved quickly to reach a decision.