St. Paul's students celebrate Lutheran Schools Week

You don’t get to be Moses every day.

But music teacher Karen Hartwig got to portray the famous Israelite leader during a skit this week at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

Like their peers across the nation, students in the rural Arlington school have been observing National Lutheran Schools Week.

Pat Dunklau is principal of the school, which serves 87 students from preschool through eighth grade. From dodge ball to rocketry, students have embarked on a variety of adventures during the event.

Dunklau defined Lutheran Schools Week.

“It’s a celebration of our Christian education, bringing kids to Christ and trying to give them an all-around type of education,” Dunklau said. “Not only do you get the basics, but we have our religion class and we try to be faith-based in everything that we do and everything that we teach.”

Farm families started the school years ago.

“This school has been here for a long time,” he said. “It’s always had great support among the community in Arlington and the farm families around here.”

Kids enjoy the weeklong celebration. Regular classes take place in the mornings with special activities in the afternoon.

The school had its first dodge ball tournament on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday was Career Day. Four individuals came in to talk about their jobs.

Wednesday was Spirit Day. Students wore school colors of red, white and black.

Teachers presented chapel in the afternoon.

That’s where Moses came in.

The chapel skit involved the story of Moses and the Israelites escaping from Pharaoh and the Egyptian army through the Red Sea.

Fifth- and sixth-graders portrayed the walls of water to the right and the left of the fleeing Israelites.

Hartwig and seventh and eighth grade students walked in between the “walls” of water.

Prairie STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), a nonprofit from Omaha, came to the school, providing four different units.

The units included: robotics, rocketry, drones and virtual reality.

Morning activities included Muffins with Moms on Tuesday and Doughnuts with Dads on Thursday.

Grandparents Day took place Friday afternoon. Each class presented a skit and grandparents were treated to cookies and coffee. Grandparents got to see the classrooms and what the students are doing in school.

To finish the week, students will sing during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Dunklau said the chapel offerings for the past nine weeks will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Founded by entertainer Danny Thomas, St. Jude’s is a pediatric treatment and research facility that focuses on children’s catastrophic diseases, primarily leukemia and other cancers.

Dunklau appreciates Lutheran Schools Week.

“You get to see the kids and teachers in a different light,” he said. “I think that’s good and it’s just kind of uplifting. It creates a good school spirit.”

And sometimes, somebody even gets to portray Moses.

