When it comes to science, a little project can blossom into something really good.
And one example could be something called a STEM Kit.
Brett Meyer is the STEM coordinator at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.
Years ago, he set up building kits in a park during the John C. Fremont Days Festival.
A young student spent about three hours building a project before he left.
Later that afternoon, an adult thanked Meyer because she and the child had just moved into LifeHouse (then called Care Corps) and the project had given the student a chance to become lost in his imagination – thus taking the stress off of his situation for a while.
That occurrence became a seed for STEM Kits formerly provided to kids at LifeHouse.
A one-time grant provided funds to create 40 kits.
“Whoever came in got this kit and it became theirs – where they could create, and hopefully ignite a spark that kind of breaks that cycle of poverty,” Meyer said.
And maybe one of those kids could invent the next big thing that changes the world.
The Fremont Area Community Foundation was first exposed to the STEM program through a Youth Philanthropy Contest Grant, said Melissa Diers, executive director.
“We supported the STEM Club as it worked to create STEM Kits that were made available to kids who were current clients of LifeHouse,” Diers said. “The enthusiasm of the youth was contagious and it was impressive to see how much they have learned and how much passion they have for exploring their world through this programming.”