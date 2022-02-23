STEM scholarship available for Nebraska high school seniors

Bio Nebraska, together with Marylinn Munson, announced Wednesday that they have launched the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship to support and encourage Nebraska high school students as they pursue relevant classroom study and professional experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 1, 2022, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Scholarships are available to Nebraska high school seniors who have been accepted at a Bio Nebraska approved Nebraska college, community college or university, are planning to enroll in an undergraduate course of study in a STEM-related field, and who plan to pursue a career with a STEM-related organization.

A one-time scholarship payment of $2,500 may be awarded to up to four high school seniors for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Applications must be received before 9 a.m. on April 30, 2022, and scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2022. For more information about the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship, interested applicants can visit the Bio Nebraska website, https://www.bionebraska.org/stem-scholarship/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.