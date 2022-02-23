 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STEM scholarship available for Nebraska high school seniors

Bio Nebraska logo

Bio Nebraska, together with Marylinn Munson, announced Wednesday that they have launched the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship to support and encourage Nebraska high school students as they pursue relevant classroom study and professional experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 1, 2022, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Scholarships are available to Nebraska high school seniors who have been accepted at a Bio Nebraska approved Nebraska college, community college or university, are planning to enroll in an undergraduate course of study in a STEM-related field, and who plan to pursue a career with a STEM-related organization.

A one-time scholarship payment of $2,500 may be awarded to up to four high school seniors for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Applications must be received before 9 a.m. on April 30, 2022, and scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2022. For more information about the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship, interested applicants can visit the Bio Nebraska website, https://www.bionebraska.org/stem-scholarship/.

