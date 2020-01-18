Northeast Community College has selected Carla Streff as its new director of its extended campus operation in West Point.
Streff, who previously served as executive director of technology services at Northeast, began her new position in early January. She will serve an area that includes Burt, Cuming, Thurston and Wayne counties.
Northeast’s Extended Campus in West Point encompasses two state-of-the art buildings. The Shirley and Jake Weber Education Center is located at 202 Anna Stalp Ave. and consists of classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab, and a health science lab. The Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center is located across the street at 200 W. Washington St. and features classrooms, a welding lab, a manufacturing lab, and a building construction lab.
You have free articles remaining.
The location offers over 35 degrees and courses; short-term business and industry training; Adult Education classes; and student services such as advising, tutoring, testing, and more.
Originally from Randolph in Cedar County, Streff holds a Bachelor of Arts in Design and Communications from College of Saint Mary. She has been employed by Northeast Community College for 10 years, serving as the director of service center and learning technologies and later as executive director of technology services. Prior to her time at Northeast, she worked at the West Point News and Woodmen of the World Life insurance in Omaha.
Streff succeeds Kacie Borchers.