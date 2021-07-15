String Sprouts program to be offered in Fremont

Candace Jorgensen knows music can benefit children in many ways.

So the Omaha Conservatory of Music is bringing an innovative program to Fremont in the fall.

Called String Sprouts, the program provides violin, viola, cello and bass instruction to children in underserved areas.

There is no cost to caregivers and the instrument is included.

The program involves a curriculum, educators and continuous caregiver involvement during the course of five years.

It features unique songs and games designed to keep kids excited to learn and practice basic music skills on their instrument.

The program started in 2013, but this is the first time it’s being offered in Fremont.

Jorgensen is director of community engagement for the Omaha Conservatory of Music and oversees the String Sprouts program.

“All kids can benefit from music, especially academically,” Jorgensen said. “Every child deserves access to this kind of opportunity whether they live in big cities or smaller or more rural areas.”

To qualify: