String Sprouts program to be offered in Fremont

Candace Jorgensen knows music can benefit children in many ways.
So the Omaha Conservatory of Music is bringing an innovative program to Fremont in the fall.
Called String Sprouts, the program provides violin, viola, cello and bass instruction to children in underserved areas.
There is no cost to caregivers and the instrument is included.
The program involves a curriculum, educators and continuous caregiver involvement during the course of five years.
It features unique songs and games designed to keep kids excited to learn and practice basic music skills on their instrument.
The program started in 2013, but this is the first time it’s being offered in Fremont.
Jorgensen is director of community engagement for the Omaha Conservatory of Music and oversees the String Sprouts program.
“All kids can benefit from music, especially academically,” Jorgensen said. “Every child deserves access to this kind of opportunity whether they live in big cities or smaller or more rural areas.”
To qualify:
- The student must have turned 3 years old by April 1.
- Not entering kindergarten this year and not over age 5.
- The household’s adjusted gross income must be under $50,000; or the household must be larger than five people.
To apply visit: stringsprouts.org
Parent orientation starts the week of Aug. 20 online.
In-person classes begin Sept. 13 at Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road.
Class times are offered at 4:30 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. Both are Level 1 classes.
Midland University has been involved in setting up the program in Fremont.
“We’re so excited for our music education students to have the opportunity to be involved as assistant teachers,” said Anne Sorensen-Wang, director of performing arts at Midland University.
Melanie Walters, community engagement manager for the Omaha Conservatory of Music, appreciates the collaboration.
“String Sprouts is thrilled to partner with Fremont Public Schools and Midland University, and is grateful for the opportunity to bring this programming to Fremont,” Walters said.
Walters said it’s been exciting to see the measurable, positive impact the Sprouts program has had on academic achievement.
Early childhood music education has been shown to help children in various ways such as:
- Improving classroom behavior.
- Extending attention span.
- Strengthening motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
- Positively affecting the parent-child relationship, decreasing conflict and increasing closeness.
- Giving kids a jumpstart on subjects such as math, language and science.
Erin Petersen, director of marketing, also notes the impact.
“We’ve found great success with starting kids as early as 3 on an instrument like a violin or viola or cello,” Petersen said.
Petersen said a teacher first works with the child to turn a box — like a tissue box — into the shape of a violin.
Children learn how to hold the instrument and the bow and where to place it on their body.
When they get the real instrument, they know how to hold and take care of it.
The weekly classes last an hour. The caregiver can be a parent, grandparent or aunt or uncle. But the same caregiver must attend the class each time.
More information is available by visiting the website.