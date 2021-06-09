Strudthoff ready for opportunity to lead as new director at Trinity Lutheran

Holly Strudthoff's 16-year tenure as an educator at Trinity Lutheran has helped prepare her to become the school's new director, but her ties to the school run so much deeper than her time in the classroom.
Trinity Lutheran has always been a home in different capacities, Strudthoff said. When she first moved to Fremont and visited the school for the first time, Strudthoff said she knew her family had found a special place.
"We were just really impressed with the people and particularly the school," she said.
Now, after years working in the classroom as a teacher and seeing her own children and grandchildren attend Trinity Lutheran, Strudthoff is looking to give back to a school that provided a second home to her and her family for so long.
"It's always been my church and I had some wonderful opportunities to teach there," she said. "So when the leadership position became available, I was kind of asked to think about that position, so that's how I got introduced to it."
Strudthoff will take over the position previously held by Greg Rathke. Rathke announced his decision to step down from the role at the end of the 2020-2021 school year after a five-year tenure at Trinity Lutheran.
"I'm so thankful for each and every one of those people," Rathke said. "It created a situation where Trinity really has built some momentum in the last five years. It's not my doing. It definitely has the Lord's handprint all over it."
Strudthoff said the reality of her new role as the face of Trinity Lutheran sunk in during the school's closing chapel service at the end of the year.
She described it as a melancholy moment. Rathke was leaving the school after a tenure that saw enrollment increase and Trinity Lutheran pushing through a global pandemic.
"He was such a person that the kids really loved and so that was kind of a touching moment," she said.
During the service, Strudthoff was announced as the next director at Trinity Lutheran. Her entire fourth-grade class stood up to cheer for her following the announcement.
"That made me feel really confident," she said. "There were a few kids from other grades that approached me and gave me a hug. Just getting that response from the kids was pretty cool."
Now, Strudthoff said it's time to get to work. She's already hit the floor running to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.
"I've been meeting with a lot of community leaders and staff at Bergan and Fremont Public Schools and they've been very gracious and helpful to get me started," she said. "They've been very welcoming in accepting me in this new role."
Strudthoff added that, despite her ample experience in the classroom, she expects the transition to the administrative level to come with its challenges.
"There is going to be a learning curve for me," she said. "With that support, I feel like I can prepare to make that transition smoothly and while there are things that I definitely will need to learn, I know that I have a good support base of knowledge that I can call on."
Strudthoff knows the quality of her teaching staff at Trinity Lutheran thanks to her extensive experience in the classroom.
"A lot of these people I've worked with for many years and so knowing that they have my back and support me in this role has been amazing and they've been very supportive of that," she said. "I'm sure that would be difficult sometimes for a colleague to step into a different role, but they have been 100% for me doing that. That's just a great thing."
The theme for Trinity Lutheran in the coming year is based on a verse in the book of Psalms that states: "Glory in His holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice."
Strudthoff said the verse coincides with the school's goal to celebrate and reset following consecutive years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The world is kind of resetting right now, so we at Trinity can look at our priorities and goals to kind of plan and refocus some of our standards and just be really celebratory in going forward in order to have a really awesome school year."
Looking back on her career that has led to the opportunity to lead Trinity Lutheran, Strudthoff said she is filled with "overwhelming thankfulness."
"I have this awesome opportunity, but I also get to work with this awesome community and this great church and wonderful school," she said. "They've all been such a big part of my family in my life and now I get to be a part of that in a different way. That's pretty amazing."