Strudthoff ready for opportunity to lead as new director at Trinity Lutheran

Holly Strudthoff's 16-year tenure as an educator at Trinity Lutheran has helped prepare her to become the school's new director, but her ties to the school run so much deeper than her time in the classroom.

Trinity Lutheran has always been a home in different capacities, Strudthoff said. When she first moved to Fremont and visited the school for the first time, Strudthoff said she knew her family had found a special place.

"We were just really impressed with the people and particularly the school," she said.

Now, after years working in the classroom as a teacher and seeing her own children and grandchildren attend Trinity Lutheran, Strudthoff is looking to give back to a school that provided a second home to her and her family for so long.

"It's always been my church and I had some wonderful opportunities to teach there," she said. "So when the leadership position became available, I was kind of asked to think about that position, so that's how I got introduced to it."

Strudthoff will take over the position previously held by Greg Rathke. Rathke announced his decision to step down from the role at the end of the 2020-2021 school year after a five-year tenure at Trinity Lutheran.