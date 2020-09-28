Student aid application opens Oct. 1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EducationQuest Foundation wants students and parents to be aware that the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) opens Oct. 1 for students planning to attend college during the 2021-22 academic year.

The FAFSA is the application for federal, state, and college-based financial aid. You can complete the form at studentaid.gov on or after Oct. 1, using 2019 income tax data.

Before starting the FAFSA, create a Federal Student Aid Account at studentaid.gov. A parent of a dependent student must also create one. You will need the user names and passwords to access and sign the FAFSA.

Colleges will use the results of the FAFSA to determine the types and amount of financial aid they will award. This could be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study, and student loans.

EducationQuest provides free FAFSA Tools at EducationQuest.org to help families through the process. For free help, call the EducationQuest location nearest you to set up a virtual appointment: Omaha – 888-357-6300, Lincoln – 800.303.3745, Kearney – 800-666-3721, or Scottsbluff – 800-303-3745, Ext. 6654.

