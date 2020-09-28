 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student aid application opens Oct. 1
View Comments

Student aid application opens Oct. 1

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

EducationQuest Foundation wants students and parents to be aware that the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) opens Oct. 1 for students planning to attend college during the 2021-22 academic year.

The FAFSA is the application for federal, state, and college-based financial aid. You can complete the form at studentaid.gov on or after Oct. 1, using 2019 income tax data.

Before starting the FAFSA, create a Federal Student Aid Account at studentaid.gov. A parent of a dependent student must also create one. You will need the user names and passwords to access and sign the FAFSA.

Colleges will use the results of the FAFSA to determine the types and amount of financial aid they will award. This could be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study, and student loans.

EducationQuest provides free FAFSA Tools at EducationQuest.org to help families through the process. For free help, call the EducationQuest location nearest you to set up a virtual appointment: Omaha – 888-357-6300, Lincoln – 800.303.3745, Kearney – 800-666-3721, or Scottsbluff – 800-303-3745, Ext. 6654.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News